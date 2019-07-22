Photos: Dyersville Beckman vs. Mount Ayr in Class 2A state softball quarterfinals
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 27
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Johnson County Jail inmate found with heroin
- Q&A: Iowa making plans for hemp farming by 2020
- F&M Bank pulling out of Westdale
- Jones Golf Course back to full strength — for now
- Iowa high school state softball 2019: Monday's schedule, scores, live streams
- Former mayoral candidate Jorel Robinson to run for Cedar Rapids City Council