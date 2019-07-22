Photos: Dyersville Beckman vs. Mount Ayr in Class 2A state softball quarterfinals

Photos: Dyersville Beckman vs. Mount Ayr in Class 2A state softball quarterfinals

Dyersville Beckman lost to Mount Ayr, 3-2 in eight innings, in a Class 2A quarterfinal game at the state softball tournament.

/ 27

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa not alone in denying Medicaid for transgender care

Remains of Cedar Rapids man killed in Pearl Harbor coming home

Cedar Rapids woman says naked neighbor forced his way into her apartment

Iowa State to pay back former Reiman Gardens director Teresa McLaughlin after it had alleged wrongdoing

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa on Tuesday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Authorities believe they have found body of drowned swimmer at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Social media page leads to drug arrest for North Liberty man

Council approves Iowa Finance Authority building purchase

Foxhoven spoke with U.S. inspector general, state auditor about his resignation from Iowa DHS

C.R. Police: Man armed with Taser kicked in door, attacked woman

Trending