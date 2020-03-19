Here are the 2020-21 enrollment figures of Iowa high schools

For one year, Waukee will supplant West Des Moines Valley as the largest high school in the state.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2020-21 BEDS Documents, the file from which schools are classified for sports postseason tournaments.

A booming district just west of Des Moines, Waukee High School has a certified number of 2,267 students in grades 9-11 this year. Valley is No. 2 at 2,192.

Waukee will split into two high schools (Waukee High and Waukee Northwest) in 2021-22.

Linn-Mar remains the largest school in the area — and fifth in the state — with a BEDS enrolloment of 1,702, an increase of 35 students (2 percent) over last year. It is one of 12 Mississippi Valley Conference schools to report a gain.

Clear Creek Amana continues its boom, a gain of 32 students (6.5 percent), and its enrollment of 523 matches Marion as the largest in the Wamac Conference.

The complete statewide list is available here via the IHSAA.

Here are 2020-21 BEDS enrollments of area schools, with state rank (for classification purposes, there are 363 member schools next year) and change from 2019-20:

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE

5. Linn-Mar 1,702 (plus 35)

9. Waterloo West 1,345 (minus 13)

10. Dubuque Hempstead 1,337 (plus 44)

12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1,329 (minus 66)

14. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1,312 (plus 29)

16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1,228 (plus 38)

17. Cedar Falls 1,226 (plus 26)

18. Iowa City High 1,175 (plus 18)

21. Dubuque Senior 1,149 (plus 11)

27. Iowa City West 1,107 (plus 19)

30. Cedar Rapids Washington 1,034 (plus 45)

40. Iowa City Liberty 843 (minus 3)

42. Waterloo East 793 (plus 6)

49. Western Dubuque 674 (plus 6)

65. Cedar Rapids Xavier 454 (minus 45)

86. Dubuque Wahlert 378 (plus 10)

WAMAC CONFERENCE

57. Clear Creek Amana 523 (plus 32)

58. Marion 523 (plus 4)

81. Benton Community 381 (plus 20)

88. West Delaware 375 (plus 8)

94. Maquoketa 357 (minus 16)

95. South Tama 353 (minus 6)

96. Vinton-Shellsburg 352 (plus 16)

97. Center Point-Urbana 348 (minus 21)

98. Solon 346 (minus 4)

99. Independence 339 (minus 19)

105. Mount Vernon 315 (plus 1)

114. Williamsburg 293 (plus 34)

155. Dyersville Beckman 207 (plus 4)

RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE

108. Monticello 301 (plus 26)

113. Mid-Prairie 294 (plus 26)

117. Anamosa 289 (minus 22)

119. West Liberty 284 (plus 2)

136. Tipton 241 (minus 8)

143. Camanche 231 (plus 6)

156, Northeast 205 (plus 4)

173. Wilton 187 (plus 12)

184. West Branch 179 (minus 4)

188. Cascade 175 (plus 1)

199. Durant 167 (minus 2)

204. Bellevue 163 (minus 20)

206. Iowa City Regina 159 (minus 4)

220. North Cedar 152 (plus 1)

TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE

214. North Linn 153 (minus 10)

227. Maquoketa Valley 147 (minus 4)

230. Starmont 146 (plus 8)

231. Alburnett 144 (minus 5)

238. East Buchanan 138 (plus 1)

249. Lisbon 132 (plus 9)

264. Edgewood-Colesburg 123 (no change)

270. Midland 117 (plus 9)

273. Easton Valley 113 (minus 5)

292. Springville 101 (plus 7)

296. Central City 99 (no change)

304. Calamus-Wheatland 91 (minus 8)

343. Bellevue Marquette 48 (minus 4)

344. Clinton Prince of Peace 46 (no change)

360. Cedar Valley Christian 21 (minus 17)

NORTHEAST IOWA CONFERENCE

54. Waverly-Shell Rock 565 (plus 44)

63. Decorah 472 (plus 18)

76. Charles City 387 (minus 7)

111. Crestwood 296 (plus 17)

122. Waukon 274 (minus 2)

123. Oelwein 272 (plus 11)

127. New Hampton 256 (plus 35)

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

198. Colfax-Mingo 167 (minus 17)

237. Sigourney 140 (plus 5)

240. Lynnville-Sully 137 (plus 29)

248. Belle Plaine 132 (plus 3)

255. Iowa Valley 128 (plus 1)

259. North Mahaska 126 (plus 4)

272. BGM 115 (minus 1)

285. Montezuma 105 (minus 8)

299. English Valleys 98 (plus 1)

318. HLV 77 (no change)

324. Tri-County 69 (plus 22)

334. Keota 58 (minus 5)

UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE

129. North Fayette Valley 247 (plus 17)

205. Postville 161 (minus 11)

211. Clayton Ridge 153 (plus 5)

213. MFL MarMac 153 (plus 6)

222. South Winneshiek 151 (plus 10)

290. Elkader Central 102 (plus 8)

309. Lansing Kee 86 (minus 16)

311. Turkey Valley 83 (minus 2)

329. West Central 66 (plus 8)

OTHER AREA SCHOOLS

80. Washington 382 (minus 16)

134. Union Community 242 (minus 37)

158. Jesup 202 (minus 9)

251. Highland 131 (minus 8)

277. Lone Tree 111 (minus 9)

279. North Tama 110 (minus 4)

328. Meskwaki 66 (plus 9)

345. Hillcrest Academy 45 (minus 11)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com