19 Moser gymnasts win state tumbling titles

Nineteen Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics athletes won titles at the 2019 Iowa USTA Power Tumbling State Championships, including high point winners Kaydence Ahart and Myle Elloit.

There were 29 clubs and more than 600 athletes at the state meet.

In addition to the 19 state champions, 114 Moser athletes qualified for nationals, set for later this month in Charleston, W.Va.

Other state championships were Carter Phillips, Annie Gulick, Reagan Dolan, Katelin Ante, Ava Nolan, Elizabeth Recker, Kaley Polfer, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Parks Grennan, Colton Wissmiller, Kirsten Farmer, Mattie Johnson, Ava Seevell, Lucas Sadewasser and Rylee Whittaker.

Jayce Grennan was a flight winner, along with Libby Knipper, Madelyn Troester, Autumn Domayer, Allysa Sadewasser, Aubrey Wilson, Kelsey Kremer, Brynn Burlage, Kadee Batterson, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Emi Harmon, Morie Johnson, Carlie Bergan, Dagny Kuhlman and Carlee Batterson.

Runners-up in flights were Izzy Lutgen, Makayla Gasper, Carley Hillebrand, Brooklin Ante, Isabel Markham, Kennedi Bevans, Lexi Opitz, Makayla Cuellar, Lexus Fleming, Ella Frieden, Leigha Hinrichs, Delaney Brown, Memphis Peyton, Laura Pierschbacher, Kaia Engelhardt, Malin Phelps, Adalyn Ostrander, Lilly Shaw and Chyler Grennan.

Kennedy Collins was third in flight competition, along with Melanie Lutgen, Cheyenne Varner, Kennedy Bulman, Tucker Erickson, Mikya Britton, Ella Davidshofer, Asanti Britton, Savanna Lehman, Madison O’Hea, Ella Oberbreckling, Rylee Atkinson, Georgia Werger, Ella Krivanek, Julia Kuennen, Avery Fette, Phillip Johnson, Abigayle Johnson, Sophie Gardner, Libby Burkle, Jorgie schulte, Brynn Bucknell, Mya Bockenstedt, Faith Kirby, Adalyn Fette, Kennedi Bensh and Hadlee Erickson.

SOMERSAULTS’ SWART, EICHHORN WIN REGIONAL TITLES

MINNEAPOLIS — Kiersten Swart of the Somersaults Gymnastics teams won the bars and all around at the 2019 Xcel Regional championships at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Competing in the Xcel Gold division, Swart also placed third in the vault.

Mackenzie Eichhorn won the beam in the Silver division.

Also in Gold, Bailey Hakert was second on the bars and third in the all around, and Taylor Brejcha was second in the bars and third on the vault and all round.

In Silver, Peyton Montague placed second in the vault and Bailey Davis, in Platinum, finished second in the vault and third on the bars,