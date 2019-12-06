15 from Moser capture tumbling gold

OSKALOOSA — Fifteen members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic won titles recently at a USTA Power Tumbling meet here.

There were 12 teams at the meet and around 210 athletes.

Melanie Lutgen, Kennedy Collins, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Laura Pierschbacher, Lexi Opitz, Kaley Polfer, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lilly Shaw, Katie Lueck, Lily Harreld and Canaan Corcoran all captured gold for Moser.

Makayla Gasper placed second, along Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Savanna Lehman, Ruby West, Griffan Ostrander, Lucy Scherbring and Kena Johnson.

Megan Pierschbacher, Keely Recker, Aaliyah Corcoran and Emma Szopinski took home third-place honors.

Sobaski shines for Somersaults

IOWA CITY — Addy Sobaski of Somersaults Gymnastic placed second in the Junior Olympic Level 3 vault and bars at the Flip for Food meet hosted by the Iowa Gym-Nests.

Josalyn Demorest, Carly Cronbaught, Elly Pfab and Alyssa Jarchow also collected Top 5 finishes.

At the Black Hawk Classic, Jarchow placed second in the vault, floor exercise and all around and third n the beam. Demorest was third in the vault and Sobaski was a top-5 finisher.