Iowa-Penn State men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, team data

What: No. 23 Iowa (10-3, 1-1) vs. No. 21 Penn State (11-2, 1-1)

When/where: 1:05 p.m. (CT), the Palestra, Philadelphia

TV: BTN (Dave Revsine, Stephen Bardo, Olivia Dekker)

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Series: Iowa leads, 30-17

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 93-51 home win over Kennesaw State last Sunday. Centers Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener combined for 43 points. … Garza is averaging 21.6 points, third among players from the six major basketball conferences. … Both teams have 4-game winning streaks. ... Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery is a Philadelphia native who played for three seasons at Penn, which uses the Palestra as its home gym. He is 3-7 in Philadelphia as a head coach (1-3 at Lehigh, 0-1 at UNC-Greensboro, 2-3 at Siena). … Iowa is 3-2 in Philadelphia. Its last previous game there was its 81-80 win over Georgetown in the 1980 NCAA tournament East Regional final. The Hawkeyes defeated Penn State 67-48 in Philadelphia in the 1961 Quaker City Tournament, their only win in their three games in that event.

Nittany Lions data: Penn State is coming off a 90-59 home win over Cornell last Sunday. … The Nittany Lions had just one winning season in their first eight under Pat Chambers, and that was their 26-13, NIT-title season of two years ago. Chambers’ Big Ten record is 46-102. … Senior forward Lamar Stevens has started 117 games in his career, averaging 16.0 over that time. Senior forward Mike Watkins has played in 102 games for the Lions, averaging 10.0 points in his career. He is fifth in the nation in blocked shots per game with 3.4. ... The Nittany Lions have outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game. … Penn State leads the Big Ten in blocked shots and steals per game and turnover margin. … The Lions have two wins over ACC teams, and one each over clubs from the SEC, Big East and Big Ten. The Big Ten victim was then-No. 4 Maryland. …

Palestra data: Dr. William N. Bates, University of Pennsylvania professor of Greek, suggested the arena’s name. “The Greeks had the gymnasia, where their young men trained for their feats of prowess, wrestling, gymnastics, tumbling, leaping and the like,” Bates said. “And then they had their Palestra, a rectangular enclosure attached to the gymnasium where they displayed their prowess to the view of all who would come to view.” Ralph Morgan, who became a Penn trustee, said the name was “authentic, novel, dignified and descriptive.”