Iowa vs. Minnesota men's basketball on Christmas Day: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 4 Iowa (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota (7-1, 0-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 7 p.m., Williams Arena, Minneapolis

TV: BTN

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Series: Minnesota leads, 106-97

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is seeking its first 2-0 Big Ten start since it won its first seven league games in 2015-16.

• Iowa was ranked No. 4 the last time it played on Christmas, a 110-92 loss to then-Division II UC-Riverside in the championship game of the Chaminade Classic in 1988. The Highlanders made what was then a D-II record for 3-pointers with 21. Troy State made 51 in a 258-141 win over DeVry in 1992.

• In the Iowa-Minnesota game at Minneapolis last Feb. 16, the Hawkeyes held Minnesota scoreless over the last 5:25 and rallied from a 55-47 deficit for a 58-55 win.

• Through Tuesday, Iowa was leading the nation in assists per game with 22.6. It had 21 assists on 24 field goals in its 70-55 win over Purdue Tuesday.

• In that game, Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon became the 10th player in Big Ten history to make 300 career 3-pointers.

Gophers data: Minnesota’s last game was a 90-82 home win over previously unbeaten Saint Louis on Sunday.

• The Gophers 7-0 at home. Their loss was 92-65 at Illinois on Dec. 15.

• Two of the nation’s top seven scorers are in this game. Garza is No. 1 at 28.4 points per game. Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr is averaging 23.9 points and 6.0 assists. He had 32 and seven in the Saint Louis game and made 14 free throws in the second half.

• The Gophers lead the nation in free throws attempted per game. They’ve made 34 in a game twice.

• Liam Robbins of Davenport, a 7-foot junior who transferred from Drake, is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots.

• Both Gach, a junior guard, transferred to the Gophers from Utah and is averaging 13 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

• Junior forward Jarvis Omersa, who had played in every game to that point, announced Sunday he was opting out for the remainder of this season due to personal health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa’s next game: Next Tuesday at home against Northwestern, 8 p.m.