Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball: Luka Garza, CJ Fredrick get Big Ten honors

Garza is Player of the Week, Fredrick Freshman of the Week

Iowa center Luka Garza (left) celebrates the Hawkeyes' 84-68 win over Iowa State last Dec. 12 with teammates CJ Fredrick
Iowa center Luka Garza (left) celebrates the Hawkeyes’ 84-68 win over Iowa State last Dec. 12 with teammates CJ Fredrick (5) and Joe Wieskamp (right) at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa swept its two Big Ten men’s basketball games last week and did likewise with the conference’s weekly individual honors.

Junior center Luka Garza was named the league’s Player of the Week for averaging 30 points in victories over Northwestern and Michigan. He made 20 of 32 field goal attempts and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

It’s his second such honor of the season.

His 33 points against Michigan was his fourth 30-plus game of the season, the most by a Hawkeye since Peter Jok’s five in 2016-17. His 77 points in two games against Michigan are the most by a Big Ten player against a single opponent in regular-season conference play over the last 20 seasons.

Fredrick averaged 16 points in those two Iowa wins, including 21 against Michigan. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers against the Wolverines, and had three assists. He had five assists at Northwestern.

He is Iowa’s second Freshman of the Week in the last three weeks. Guard Joe Toussaint got the honor on Jan. 6.

 

