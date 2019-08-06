Iowa lands basketball recruit Ahron Ulis

The Iowa men’s basketball team got a verbal commitment Tuesday from point guard Ahron Ulis of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Ill.

The 6-foot-2 Ulis, considered a 3-star recruit, will be a senior at Marian Catholic this year. He has helped the Spartans to 53 wins over the last two seasons. He averaged 18.3 points and 4.4 assists as a junior.

Iowa was the first Power 5 conference team to offer Ulis a scholarship. He had offers from DePaul, Northern Illinois and Tulane, among others.

Ulis is the brother of Tyler Ulis, a guard who played at Kentucky for two seasons before turning pro and playing in 133 NBA games. Iowa was one of the finalists for Tyler Ulis, but he told The Gazette in April 2015 that he “most likely” would have gone to Michigan State had Kentucky not entered the picture.

Last week, five-star Class of 2020 recruit Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa announced Iowa and Iowa State were among his five final college choices. The others vying for the 7-footer are Baylor, Providence and Virginia Tech.

Click here to see Ulis’ video announcing his decision.

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com