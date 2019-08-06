ARTICLE

Iowa lands basketball recruit Ahron Ulis

Point guard from Chicago area will join Hawkeyes in 2020

Ahron Ulis
Ahron Ulis

The Iowa men’s basketball team got a verbal commitment Tuesday from point guard Ahron Ulis of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Ill.

The 6-foot-2 Ulis, considered a 3-star recruit, will be a senior at Marian Catholic this year. He has helped the Spartans to 53 wins over the last two seasons. He averaged 18.3 points and 4.4 assists as a junior.

Iowa was the first Power 5 conference team to offer Ulis a scholarship. He had offers from DePaul, Northern Illinois and Tulane, among others.

Ulis is the brother of Tyler Ulis, a guard who played at Kentucky for two seasons before turning pro and playing in 133 NBA games. Iowa was one of the finalists for Tyler Ulis, but he told The Gazette in April 2015 that he “most likely” would have gone to Michigan State had Kentucky not entered the picture.

Last week, five-star Class of 2020 recruit Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa announced Iowa and Iowa State were among his five final college choices. The others vying for the 7-footer are Baylor, Providence and Virginia Tech.

Click here to see Ulis’ video announcing his decision.

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

17-year-old boy in stable condition following shooting at Hiawatha apartment complex

The Cedar Rapids Chandlers built big homes, lent their name to tiny park

Granny basketball national champs call Cedar Rapids home court

Mercy Iowa City's old hospital linens become new garments, blankets for people in need

Active shooter training next week on UI campus not related to recent mass shootings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Guitar legend Joe Bonamassa keeps blues, guitar torches blazing; performing at the Paramount Theatre Thursday

Iowa Libertarians sue for equal access to state ballot

For rural Iowans, broadband internet 'a necessity for modern life,' FCC commissioner says

Legal hemp could make farmers into accidental criminals

Woman reports robbery at gunpoint, sexual assault in Cedar Rapids parking lot

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.