Iowa and Iowa State have extended their football series another two years, through the 2025 season.

The joint announcement was made Monday by the athletic directors of both schools.

The teams have met every year since 1977. They play this year in Ames on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

The latest extension calls for the teams to meet in Iowa City on Sept. 7, 2024, and in Ames on Sept. 6, 2025. All terms of the previous contract are unchanged.