Photos: Marion vs. Center Point-Urbana, Iowa high school football Week 2

Photos: Marion vs. Center Point-Urbana, Iowa high school football Week 2

Marion faces Center Point-Urbana at Linn-Mar stadium in Marion on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

/ 23

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Brad Kunkel to run unopposed for Johnson County sheriff

University of Iowa dentistry college dean to leave in 2022

Iowa sees second-highest coronavirus death tally since late May

Ecologist captures life on the prairie, one photo at a time in new book, 'Hidden Prairie'

11,000+ cattle feedlot near Monona up for DNR review, no digesters this time

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

Man shot after pointing rifle at Coralville police identified

Iowa DHS detours from usual duties to help after derecho

UI expert worries students will spread COVID-19 to other communities over Labor Day weekend

Gov. Reynolds can pry this Busch Light from my cold, dead hands

Trending