Photos: Class 2A Iowa high school state cross country meet

Photos: Class 2A Iowa high school state cross country meet

Action from the girls and boys state high school cross country meet in Fort Dodge.

/ 42

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Trump returns Sunday to Iowa

Replanting the landscape: Cedar Rapids companies help employees and their yards recover from the derecho

High school volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids

Grants coming for workers impacted by derecho

Cedar Rapids man accused of carrying AR-15 during June protest in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sets daily record with 2,617 new COVID-19 cases

Local officials plead with public to follow COVID-19 safety measures as cases rise

Retailers see Kingston Village as up and coming, despite pandemic's effects

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidemiologist

Iowa City, like other college towns, expects census undercount

Trending