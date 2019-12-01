Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers wrestling

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers wrestling

Iowa won their meet with Wisconsin, 32-3, at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

/ 69

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Tom Steyer an outsider who is strong on the issues, campaign manager says

Benton County crash on Highway 30 kills Des Moines woman

Michigan, Illinois set for recreational marijuana sales

Woman killed overnight in hit-and-run in Center Point

Pioneer at West High, former principal Edwin Barker dies at 91

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

With unwritten checks, campus construction starts at Iowa's public universities

Lincoln Chafee is back coming back to Iowa, with yet another party affiliation

So many homeless politicians

River watchers already wary of spring flooding

Ingredion to deduct wages from employee paychecks following malware attack

Trending