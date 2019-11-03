Photos: Winona State Warriors at Iowa Hawkeyes Women's College Basketball

Photos: Winona State Warriors at Iowa Hawkeyes Women's College Basketball

The Iowa Hawkeyes won their women’s college basketball exhibition game with the Winona State Warriors 98-53.

/ 34

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

2 die in crash south of Amana

Report on UNI steam tunnel death raises questions about Cedar Falls fire response

AOC to join Sanders next week in Coralville

Democratic presidential candidates pitch economic equality

Infrastructure spending will yield jobs, Democratic hopefuls say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What's going on at the University of Iowa?

$1M cash bail set for defendant in Chris Bagley killing

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids man killed in early morning shooting

A privatization smoke screen at the University of Iowa

Thousands hear messages of hope, calls to action from Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa

Trending