Photos: Princeton Tigers at Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- 4 projects worth nearly $55 million advance in Cedar Rapids
- Bernie Sanders takes swing at MLB attempt to throw out Iowa minor league baseball
- Cargill’s plan to build rail yard in Rompot gains unanimous support from Cedar Rapids City Council
- Iowa’s path to Big Ten West success not getting smoother
- Watching ‘South Park’ while driving leads to arrest for Iowa City man
- Former office manager will plead in 13-year embezzlement scheme at Iowa City Area Development Group