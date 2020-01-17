Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan

Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan

The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 90-83, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

/ 41

 

