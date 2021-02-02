Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Michigan State

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa high school girls' basketball regional brackets: Final 2021 projections
- University of Iowa starts taking names for community vaccination
- Contagious U.K. coronavirus strain found in Johnson County
- Iowa governor’s bill would reduce public school funding by millions, analysis says
- Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing — if the public is allowed to see it
- Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting woman in northeast Cedar Rapids