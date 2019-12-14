College basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes defeat North Carolina Central Eagles

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Double murder trial will stay in Linn County for man charged in shootings outside Cedar Rapids smoke shop
- Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 13, 2019)
- Plans for key Tower Terrace Road section include roundabouts
- Linn-Mar boys’ basketball pulls away from Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball off to its best start in 5 years
- The Wizard of Ozzie: Meiborg’s huge first quarter jets Cedar Rapids Jefferson past Washington