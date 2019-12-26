Photos: Holiday Bowl Coaches News Conference and Battle of the Bands

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- ‘If we have a second son, are we going to name him Hayden?’
- 75 years ago, Iowa native and big band leader Glenn Miller vanished on a flight over the English Channel
- Iowa medical marijuana outlets look longingly at Illinois
- Iowa’s Geno Stone still thinking on NFL decision
- With cannabis use an open secret in the NBA, this ex-player is pushing the league to allow CBD
- The Paulsens were good picks to hold the sloth during Iowa football's day at the San Diego Zoo