Iowa has its best Division I all-sports finish since 2003-04

Iowa had its highest finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup in 15 years.

Iowa’s 38th-place finish in the 2018-19 Division I standings — a compilation of athletic programs’ prowess in all sports — is its best since it was 34th in 2003-04. Iowa hadn’t cracked the top 50 in the previous three years, and was 78th as recently as 2013-14.

The Hawkeyes earned points in the standings for football, men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s rowing and men’s golf.

Iowa ranked seventh among the 14 Big Ten programs, a rise of five spots from last year.

Iowa State was 53rd.

Stanford won the Cup for the 25th-straight year.

Iowa’s finishes since 2003-04:

2018-19: 38th

2017-18: 54th

2016-17: 51st

2015-16: 62nd

2014-15: 44th

2013-14: 78th

2012-13: 65th

2011-12: 48th

2010-11: 43rd

2009-10: 55th

2008-09: 45th

2007-08: 50th

2006-07: 47th

2005-06: 53rd

2004-05: 39th

2003-04: 34th