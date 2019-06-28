Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has its best Division I all-sports finish since 2003-04

Hawkeyes 16 spots higher than last year in Directors' Cup standings

Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga competes in the discus at the 2019 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Iowa City on May 12. Tausaga’s first-place finish at the NCAA Championships helped her school to its highest spot in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup in 15 years. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga competes in the discus at the 2019 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Iowa City on May 12. Tausaga’s first-place finish at the NCAA Championships helped her school to its highest spot in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup in 15 years. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

Iowa had its highest finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup in 15 years.

Iowa’s 38th-place finish in the 2018-19 Division I standings — a compilation of athletic programs’ prowess in all sports — is its best since it was 34th in 2003-04. Iowa hadn’t cracked the top 50 in the previous three years, and was 78th as recently as 2013-14.

The Hawkeyes earned points in the standings for football, men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s rowing and men’s golf.

Iowa ranked seventh among the 14 Big Ten programs, a rise of five spots from last year.

Iowa State was 53rd.

Stanford won the Cup for the 25th-straight year.

Iowa’s finishes since 2003-04:

2018-19: 38th

2017-18: 54th

2016-17: 51st

2015-16: 62nd

2014-15: 44th

2013-14: 78th

2012-13: 65th

2011-12: 48th

2010-11: 43rd

2009-10: 55th

2008-09: 45th

2007-08: 50th

2006-07: 47th

2005-06: 53rd

2004-05: 39th

2003-04: 34th

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Iowa football's original 'winged' uniforms from the 1990s

Iowa football brings back the wings with new gold alternate uniform

Cordell Pemsl's dog days of rehabbing from knee surgery are over

Iowa football's most-interesting 2019 games: No. 10 Middle Tennessee State

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The cost of things: Why energy bills in Iowa keep growing

What's next for Lindale Mall? New stores are moving in

Linn County to spend $1 million more on rock roads this year

Lake Macbride's harmful algae advisory expires, but new test shows elevated E. coli

Samoyeds seized from Worth County puppy mill find happy homes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.