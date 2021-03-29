Iowa City Liberty tabs James Harris as new football coach

NORTH LIBERTY — James Harris is the new head football coach at Iowa City Liberty.

He previously coached at Washington, Iowa.

The school announced the hire Monday morning via Liberty Athletics Director Mike Morrison’s Twitter account. He will replace Jeff Gordon, who stepped down after last season and has been the Lightning’s only football coach, coaching freshmen and sophomores before the school opened and then spearheading the varsity program in 2018.

Harris coached the Demons for three seasons, leading them to Class 3A playoff berths in 2019 and 2020 including an unbeaten regular season last fall. Harris was selected as a coach for the 2021 Shrine Bowl and is a nationally certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Liberty was 2-3 last season in its first as a 4A school. The Lightning were 7-3 in 2019, earning the school’s first playoff berth in 3A.

