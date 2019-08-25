Iowa City golfers rip Ryder Cup trophy from Cedar Rapids for first time since 2005

CORALVILLE — With the Iowa City Ryder Cup golf team trailing Cedar Rapids after Saturday, there had to be a thought of, “Here we go again.”

After all, Iowa City brought a lead into Sunday in each of the previous three years, only to see the cup stay with Cedar Rapids for the past 13 years.

After a big Iowa City Sunday, that streak is over.

“Long time coming,” Iowa City Captain Seth Riggan said after his team defeated Cedar Rapids, 13-11, and claimed its first Ryder Cup since 2005 at Brown Deer Golf Club. “We’ve had good teams the last 10 years that we thought were, on paper, right in the mix and it always came down to one match here and there. They have always come out on top. This year felt different for some reason. I thought we had a great team and the guys meshed well together.”

Cedar Rapids held a slim 6.5 to 5.5 lead after Saturday’s better ball and alternate shot rounds and appeared to be on its way to retaining the cup, but Iowa City made a charge with some clutch play on the back nine holes.

At hole No. 10, Iowa City golfers Chad McCarty, Clint Donovan and Nathan Miller each flipped deficits or ties into leads that held up. Once teammate Ned Carter defeated Justin Pansegrau, 3 and 2, the Iowa City advantage was suddenly 10-7.

“It was just a different feeling,” Iowa City’s Aaron Strike said. “You knew you have to get out and win your match.”

After Cedar Rapids pulled within 10-9 with wins from Jeff Berndt and Ryan Schrimper, Iowa City responded. Preston Reynolds rallied from a two-hold deficit to defeat Cedar Rapids’ Rob Dickerman, 2 up, while Strike two-putted at No. 18 in a win over Matt Taylor, 1 up, that essentially clinched the cup for Iowa City.

“I knew I had to match what he had,” Strike said. “I wanted to make birdie, but par was good enough. It was good.”

Coby Thompson closed the day with the final win for Iowa City, 1 up, over Mason Linn.

“It’s an unreal feeling, for sure,” Thompson said. “I moved to town four years ago. Didn’t know either player on either team. Fell in love with how passionate this tournament is, how much everyone loves playing in this tournament.”

Chad Greenlee and Chris James also posted wins for Cedar Rapids.

“They just outplayed us today,” Cedar Rapids Captain Justin Leas said. “We had some good opportunities and they rose up to the challenge and we didn’t take care of ours.”

Singles — Andrew Robertson (IC) and Kevin Ault (CR) halved; Chad McCarty (IC) def. Ryan Schlueter, 4 and 3; Clint Donovan (IC) def. Ryan Gass, 3 and 2; Nathan Miller (IC) def. Frank Anderson, 3 and 2; Ned Carter (IC) def. Justin Pansegrau, 3 and 2; Jeff Berndt (CR) def. Rob Cordle, 5 and 3: Ryan Schrimper (CR) def. Seth Riggan, 7 and 5; Preston Reynolds (IC) def. Rob Dickerman, 2 up; Aaron Strike (IC) def, Matt Taylor, 1 up; Chad Greenlee (CR) def. Roger Lahr, 5 and 3; Chris James (CR) def. Ross McGlaghlin, 2 and 1; Coby Thompson (IC) def, Mason Linn, 1 up.

