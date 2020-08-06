Iowa Football

Iowa 23rd, Iowa State 25th in college football preseason coaches poll

Hawkeyes scheduled to play 4 ranked teams in 2020

Iowa State and Iowa football players battle during their game at ISU's Jack Trice Stadium last Sept. 14. (Jim Slosiarek/
Iowa State and Iowa football players battle during their game at ISU’s Jack Trice Stadium last Sept. 14. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

For the second-straight year, Iowa and Iowa State are both ranked in the college football preseason USA TODAY Amway Coaches Poll.

The Hawkeyes are 23rd and the Cyclones are 25th. Last year was the first time they were in the preseason rankings together.

Iowa is one of six Big Ten teams ranked, behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are scheduled to play all of those teams this year other than Michigan.

It’s the 25th time Iowa has been in the preseason poll, and Iowa State’s third.

 

