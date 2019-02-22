Indiana-Iowa men's basketball: Time/TV/Vegas line/other data

What: Indiana (4-11 Big Ten, 13-13 overall) at No. 17 Iowa (9-6, 20-6)

When/where: 8:15 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Satellite Radio: Sirius 84, XM 84

Series: Indiana leads, 103-77

Morning Line: Iowa by 7

Twitter during the game: @Hlas

Hoosiers data: Indiana has lost its last four games and 11 of its last 12. It fell at home to Purdue Tuesday night, 48-46. … After the game before that, an 84-63 loss at Minnesota, Indiana Coach Archie Miller said “We have to make some real, in my opinion, drastic changes to the way we’re doing things right now. We’ve got to get some guys’ attention and we’ve got to get some guys to play better.” Following the Purdue game, Miller said “The team that took the floor had a different disposition, and that’s what needs to stay.” … The Hoosiers have victories over Marquette, Louisville and Michigan State.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford is Indiana’s leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, assists (61), and minutes played (33.0 per game). He is shooting just 26.7 percent (27-of-101) from 3-point distance. Senior forward Juwan Morgan averages 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. … In Big Ten games, the Hoosiers rank 11th in free throw percentage, 12th in field goal percentage, and 14th in assists, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa won 77-72 at Indiana on Feb. 7. Jordan Bohannon had 25 points and six assists, and Tyler Cook had 21 points for the Hawkeyes. In five career games against the Hoosiers, Cook has averaged 16.0 points and Bohannon 15.0. … Iowa will try to discontinue a pattern of doing everything in multiples this Big Ten season. It had three losses, followed by five wins, two losses, four wins, and now Tuesday’s 66-65 defeat to Maryland.

The Hawkeyes are seeking their first 2-game season-sweep of Indiana since 2011. ... In Big Ten games, Iowa is second in the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. … Five of Iowa’s last six games were decided by five points or less. That happened just twice in the Hawkeyes’ first 20 games. ... Joe Wieskamp’s 2 points against Maryland was his lowest-scoring game in the last 22. He had one point against Connecticut in the season’s fourth game.

Iowa was a No. 7 seed in Joe Lunardi’s Friday morning bracketology at ESPN.com. It was the first time the Hawkeyes were that low in Joe’s brackets since they were a No. 7 on Jan. 18. By the way, Iowa wasn’t in Lunardi’s preseason brackets whatsoever.