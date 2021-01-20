Indiana vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream team data

What: Indiana (8-6, 3-4 Big Ten) at No. 4 Iowa (12-2, 6-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: Thursday, 8:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Adam Amin, Nick Bahe)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040)

Satellite Radio: XM 83/Sirius 83 (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Hoosiers data: Indiana hasn’t played since last Thursday when it suffered an 81-69 loss to Purdue, the Hoosiers’ eighth-straight defeat to the Boilermakers and fifth straight at home.

• Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 forward who is the tallest player in Indiana’s rotation, is the go-to guy, averaging 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. He has played 35.9 minutes per game in Big Ten play.

• Indiana’s four freshmen were considered the No. 15-ranked recruiting class in the nation last year, but guard Trey Galloway (4.9 ppg) is the only one in the team’s rotation.

• Archie Miller’s Big Ten record as Indiana’s head coach is 29-36.

• Devonte Green made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in Indiana’s 89-77 win over Iowa last year in Bloomington. Green now plays for Charilaos Trikoupis in Greece.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 96-73 win at Northwestern Sunday, its fifth-straight victory. Its average winning margin in that streak is 15.4 points.

• The Hawkeyes are unbeaten at home, with their closest game a 13-point win over North Carolina.

• Luka Garza had 38 points in Iowa’s last game against Indiana, but the Hawkeyes lost in Bloomington, 89-77.

• Jordan Bohannon is four assists from passing Andre Woolridge for second on Iowa’s all-time list. Bohannon has 572. Jeff Horner is first at 612.

• Hawkeye freshman Keegan Murray has a team-high 17 steals. His 17 blocked shots are second to Garza’s 26.

• Iowa is second in the nation behind Gonzaga in scoring with 92.2 points per game and leads the nation in assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio. It’s 11th nationally in fewest fouls per game. No Hawkeye has fouled out in a game this season.

• On Tuesday, Iowa was a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN.com bracketology. That’s the first time that’s happened since early February 2016.