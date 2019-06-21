IHSAA releases 2019 district, substate baseball assignments

Iowa high school baseball programs learned their obstacles on the path to reach the state tournament in July.

The IHSAA released baseball postseason assignments Friday for all classes. The pairings will be revealed later, but substate and district fields were determined.

Class 4A Substate 6 is one of the more balanced groupings. Four teams have been ranked or garnered top-10 consideration by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, including seventh-ranked Linn-Mar, previously ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Iowa City High and Pleasant Valley received votes in the latest poll, while Bettendorf and Burlington round out the field.

“Should be a fun substate for the fans,” Linn-Mar Coach Kyle Rodenkirk said. “Coaching-wise, better have the defibrillator ready.”

The Lions will attempt to earn their second state berth in three seasons and the first under Rodenkirk, who is in his second season leading Linn-Mar after guiding Jefferson to a 2016 state appearance. Jefferson and Linn-Mar split a doubleheader last week. The Lions swept Pleasant Valley and the Little Hawks swept Burlington. The rest have not played each other yet.

Rodenkirk said all six teams are good enough to win.

“Very competitive,” Rodenkirk said. “Really, anyone’s substate to get.”

Cedar Rapids Prairie and No. 3 Iowa City West will compete in 4A Substate 5 with Clinton, Davenport West, Muscatine and North Scott.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In 4A Substate 7, Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa City Liberty are grouped with Ames, Ottumwa, fifth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling and West Des Moines Valley.

Second-ranked Western Dubuque will try to return to the state semifinals. The Bobcats will play in 4A Substate 4 with Davenport Central, Davenport North, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior and Waterloo East.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy, No. 4 Southeast Polk, No. 8 Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown and Waterloo West make up 4A substate 3.

In Class 3A, top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier will be joined by Center Point-Urbana, Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden and Waverly-Shell Rock in Substate 3.

Fifth-ranked Solon and No. 6 Marion highlight 3A Substate 6. Bondurant-Farrar, Nevada, Newton, Oskaloosa, Pella and South Tama round out the field. Solon hosts Marion in a Wamac doubleheader Monday.

Iowa City Regina is in 2A District 6 with Durant, Mid-Prairie, Tipton, West Branch and West Liberty.

Interestingly, third-ranked North Linn, No. 7 Dyersville Beckman and No. 8 Cascade avoided crossing paths in the postseason. The Lynx have Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Waterloo Columbus in 2A District 9.

The Blazers are grouped with Bellevue, Camanche, Monticello, North Cedar and Northeast in 2A District 5. Cascade is in 2A District 4 with Clayton Ridge/Central, North Fayette Valley, Starmont, Waukon and Oelwein, which ended the Cougars’ season a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT SPORTS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top sports right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now 135 Years of Gazette Headlines 135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up. Get Your Copy Today!

Sixth-ranked Alburnett is in 1A District 9 against Belle Plaine, Central City, East Buchanan, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Garwin GMG, Maquoketa Valley and North Tama.

IHSAA postseason baseball assignments

» Class 1A

» Class 2A

» Class 3A

» Class 4A

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com