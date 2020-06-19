IHSAA releases district baseball assignments for small schools

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district assignments for Class 1A and 2A Friday.

In Class 2A, Dubuque County rivals Dyersville Beckman and Cascade are in District 7. The two baseball powers are joined by Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Monticello. They are paired with District 8, consisting of Camanche, Durant, Iowa City Regina, Northeast and Tipton.

State runner-up North Linn highlights 2A District 5. The Lynx are grouped with Jesup, Oelwein, Starmont, Union Community and Waterloo Columbus. The district champion will face the winner of District 6, consisting of Crestwood, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Waukon.

West Branch will begin its quest for a second straight state tournament appearance in District 9. The Bears are in the same pod with Mid-Prairie, West Liberty, Williamsburg and Wilton.

Alburnett was the 2019 state runner-up in 1A. The Pirates will compete in 1A District 7 with Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Easton Valley, Midland, North Cedar and Clinton Prince of Peace. Columbus Community, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Lisbon, Lone Tree, New London, Burlington Notre Dame, Wapello and Winfield-Mount Union.

Fourth-ranked South Winneshiek, a 2019 state quarterfinalist, highlights 1A District 6. The Warriors will compete against Central City, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lansing Kee, Maquoketa Valley, MFL MarMac and Turkey Valley.

No. 6 Don Bosco, Belle Plaine, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Garwin GMG, Grundy Center, Iowa Valley, North Tama and Wapsie Valley are in District 9. BGM, English Valleys, HLV, Keota, Montezuma, Pekin, Sigourney, Tri-County are in District 10.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A districts

District 1 — Central Lyon, Okoboji, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Spirit Lake, West Lyon, Western Christian

District 2 — Cherokee, Sheldon, Sioux Center, Sioux Central, Unity Christian, West Sioux

District 3 — Clarion CGD, Emmetsburg, Forest City, Garner GHV, North Union, Pocahontas Area

District 4 — Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Hudson, South Hardin

District 5 — Jesup, North Linn, Oelwein, Starmont, Union Community, Waterloo Columbus

District 6 — Crestwood, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Waukon

District 7 — Bellevue, Cascade, Clayton Ridge, Dyersville Beckman, Monticello

District 8 — Camanche, Durant, Iowa City Regina, Northeast, Tipton

District 9 — Mid-Prairie, West Branch, West Liberty, Williamsburg, Wilton

District 10 — Central Lee, Danville, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Van Buren, West Burlington

District 11 — Albia, Cardinal, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville EBF, Pella Christian

District 12 — Clarke, Interstate 35, Pleasantville, Van Meter, West Central Valley

District 13 — Colfax-Mingo, Des Moines Christian, Monroe PCM, Roland-Story, South Hamilton, West Marshall

District 14 — Guthrie Center ACGC, Manson Northwest Webster, Panorama, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley, Woodward-Granger

District 15 — Avoca AHSTW, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Tri-Center

District 16 — Carrol Kuemper, East Sac County, Ida Grove OABCIG, Missouri Valley, Mapleton MVAOCOU, Underwood

Class 1A districts

District 1 — Akron-Westfield, George-Little Rock, Hartley HMS, Le Mars Gehlen, Marcus MMCRU, Remsen St. Mary’s, South O’Brien, Trinity Christian

District 2 — Algona Garrigan, Alta-Aurelia, Harris-Lake Park, Newell-Fonda, Ridge View, Ruthven GTRA, Storm Lake St. Mary’s, West Bend-Mallard

District 3 — Ackley AGWSR, Central Springs, Lake Mills, Mason City Newman, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, West Fork, West Hancock

District 4 — Ankeny Christian, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Conrad BCLUW, Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Madrid, Ogden

District 5 — Clarksville, Dunkerton, Janesville, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, Riceville, Rockford, Saint Ansgar

District 6 — Central City, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lansing Kee, Maquoketa Valley, MFL MarMac, South Winneshiek, Turkey Valley

District 7 — Alburnett, Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Clinton Prince of Peace, Easton Valley, Midland, North Cedar, Springville

District 8 — Burlington Notre Dame, Columbus Community, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Lisbon, Lone Tree, New London, Wapello, Winfield-Mount Union

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

District 9 — Belle Plaine, Don Bosco, Garwin GMG, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Iowa Valley, North Tama, Wapsie Valley

District 10 — BGM, English Valleys, HLV, Keota, Montezuma, Pekin, Sigourney, Tri-County

District 11 — Earlham, Lynnville-Sully, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Murray, North Mahaska, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars

District 12 — Central Decatur, Lamoni, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Mount Ayr, Seymour, Wayne

District 13 — Anita CAM, Bedford, East Union, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Southwest Valley, Stanton

District 14 — Council Bluffs St. Albert, East Mills, Exira-EHK, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Oakland Riverside, Sidney

District 15 — Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine

District 16 — Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, Lawton-Bronson, River Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood, Woodbury Central

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com