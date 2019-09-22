ARTICLE

Idle Hawkeyes climb to 14th in coaches' poll

Iowa hits high-water mark of last three years

Iowa was 18th last week in the Amway Coaches Poll, but now it’s 14th. Here, the Hawkeyes’ Micah Hyde (18) celebrates as he runs off the field with quarterback John Wienke (14) following their 18-17 win over Northern Illinois on 9.1.12 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. (The Gazette)
Taking a Saturday off was all it took for Iowa’s football team to move up four spots in the Amway Coiaches Poll.

The 3-0 Hawkeyes rose to 14th in Sunday’s rankings thanks to others falling on Saturday. Iowa climbed ahead of weekend losers Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah and UCF.

The ranking is Iowa’s highest in the poll since the second week of the 2016 season. Click here to see the Top 25.

The Hawkeyes play Middle Tennessee (1-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. in Iowa City.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

