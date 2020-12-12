How America is picking Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Wisconsin-Iowa is supposed to be a nail-biter according to Nevada sports books. Do America’s football writers agree?
Click on the links to get their explanations.
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Iowa, 19-13
Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com: Iowa to win
Case Keefer, Las Vegas Sun: Wisconsin +1
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Iowa, 13-7
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Wisconsin, 21-20
Mike Bainbridge, Athlon Sports: Iowa, 20-17
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Iowa, 23-20
Josh Slagter, MLive.com: Wisconsin, 24-20
Rob Howe, Hawkeye Nation: Iowa, 17-13
Jeff Johnson, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 23-17