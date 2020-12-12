How America is picking Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Wisconsin-Iowa is supposed to be a nail-biter according to Nevada sports books. Do America’s football writers agree?

Click on the links to get their explanations.

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Iowa, 19-13

Tom Dienhart, GoldandBlack.com: Iowa to win

Case Keefer, Las Vegas Sun: Wisconsin +1

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Iowa, 13-7

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Wisconsin, 21-20

Mike Bainbridge, Athlon Sports: Iowa, 20-17

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Iowa, 23-20

Josh Slagter, MLive.com: Wisconsin, 24-20

Rob Howe, Hawkeye Nation: Iowa, 17-13

Jeff Johnson, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 23-17