Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City West, Iowa high school boys' basketball
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa State continuing with gateway bridge into Jack Trice Stadium, thanks to ‘generous support’
- Hey Joe! Wieskamp lights fire under Iowa Hawkeyes in 79-66 win over Rutgers
- Linn-Mar edges Dubuque Hempstead in Class 3A regional duals final
- Cedar Rapids Xavier will play baseball, softball at Mount Mercy in 2021
- Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer calls new hire Chris Doyle “best of the best”
- Old Man yells at Clubhouse, a new audio-chat social network