Tom Brands, John Smith still on top in wrestling

The two programs that took the mat last night in Iowa City are, historically, the best in college wrestling.

Oklahoma State has won 34 NCAA team titles, including three unofficial crowns. Iowa is next in line at 23.

But — there’ always a but, right? — these programs also have not won a national title in 10 years.

The Hawkeyes won the last of their three straight in 2010, the Cowboys the last of their four consecutive in 2006.

Since that 2010 season, it’s been Penn State, Penn State and Penn State. Ohio State did break that string in 2015, but the Nittany Lions will head to Minneapolis in a few weeks eyeing their fifth straight title and ninth in 10 years.

If you don’t think Cael Sanderson will have his team ready March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium, you don’t know Penn State and you don’t know wrestling.

These teams — these coaches — take nothing for granted and never give up without a fight.

That brings us back to the two men directing their teams in last night’s dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

If you think Tom Brands and John Smith aren’t going to have their teams ready, well, you don’t know these men or their programs.

Brands and the Hawkeyes are the favorites to capture the 2020 title in the home of the Minnesota Vikings. The Hawkeyes have been ranked No. 1 most of the season and own a dual win over Penn State. They wrapped up their first perfect season (13-0) since that 2010 campaign with last night’s xx-xx win.

Oklahoma State is just 13-3 and ranked ninth, but Smith is no stranger to winning. In his 29th season at this alma mater, the 54-year-old has guided the Cowboys to 439 wins (and only 64 losses). He owns five NCAA titles and 20 Big 12 titles. And even though OSU hasn’t won an NCAA title in 14 years, it has won seven straight Big 12 titles and nine of the last 10.

The Cowboys finished 13th at the 2018 national tournament, but were second in 2016 and third in 2017 and last season.

Smith has coached 134 All-American, by the far the most of any active coach today.

The No. 2 coach on that list? Brands, with 74 in 13 previous seasons at Iowa.

Like Smith pleads orange and black, Brands has black and gold running through his veins.

In this 14th season at his alma mater, Brands owns a 230-23-1 dual record and three NCAA titles. His Hawkeye also have won four Big Ten titles, not quite Smith-like numbers but the Big Ten is, by far, the best wrestling conference in the country. Winning a Big 12 title is a great accomplishment, winning the Big Ten puts you in the driver’s seat for the NCAA tournament.

Both of these men defined their programs during their time on the mat, too.

Smith won a pair of NCAA titles and 154 of 163 career matches as a Cowboy. He went on to win two Olympic gold medals and four World titles. Brands was a three-time national champ for the Hawkeyes, winning 158 of 167 career matches. He. too, won Olympic and world gold.

These two coaches are not only invested in wrestling, but in the programs they direct.

“It’s a program that has a lot of pride in the sport of wrestling, in a state that has a lot of price in the sport of wrestling,” Brands said of OSU before last night’s dual.

The same can be said about the University of Iowa and this state.

Sanderson and Penn State are the gold standard in college wrestling right now, just like the Hawkeyes were under Dan Gable in the 1970s, ‘80s and ’90s.

But if you think these two programs have gone to sleep the past 10 years, well, again, you don’t know wrestling and you don’t know these two coaches.

