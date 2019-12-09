Iowa Hawkeyes

Pinning Combination: Cliff Keen Invite takeways, Iowa vs. Princeton analysis

The Gazette
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto eyes Wisconsin’s Seth Gross in their 133-pound match at an Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling meet with the Wisconsin Badgers at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. DeSanto won by decision, 6-2. Iowa won the meet, 32-3. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The college edition of this week’s Pinning Combination Iowa wrestling podcast recaps the Cliff Keen Invite and discusses Iowa’s dual Sunday at Princeton.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

