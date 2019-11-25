Iowa Hawkeyes

Pinning Combination: A closer look at Iowa's win over Iowa State in Cy-Hawk wrestling

The Gazette
Iowa’s Pat Lugo wrestles ISU’s Jarrett Degen in their 149-pound match at a wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeys and Iowa State Cyclones at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Lugo won the match. Iowa won the dual. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Pat Lugo wrestles ISU’s Jarrett Degen in their 149-pound match at a wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeys and Iowa State Cyclones at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Lugo won the match. Iowa won the dual. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Wrestling season is back in Iowa and so is the Pinning Combination podcast.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher and The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz analyze Iowa’s 29-6 win over Iowa State in the annual Cy-Hawk wrestling dual and look at UNI’s loss to Nebraska in the first episode of the season.

Wartburg honored former wrestler Kenny Anderson, who tragically passed away in October, and the show recalls memories of him winning national championships in Cedar Rapids.

Watch above, or subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

On Iowa Podcast: Huskers, Hawkeyes and 1 more full week of college football

Iowa football depth chart Monday: Keith Duncan earns third Big Ten special teams award

Iowa forward Jack Nunge done for season with torn ACL

Jack Nunge injures knee in Iowa's win over Cal Poly

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Downtown Cedar Rapids casino could still be in the future

Rain expected for Iowa holiday travel

University of Northern Iowa president sees opportunity in 'uphill battle' to increase student admission

Meth: Iowa's on it, too, more than ever before

Judge orders animals removed from Cricket Hollow near Manchester

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.