Pinning Combination: A closer look at Iowa's win over Iowa State in Cy-Hawk wrestling

Wrestling season is back in Iowa and so is the Pinning Combination podcast.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher and The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz analyze Iowa’s 29-6 win over Iowa State in the annual Cy-Hawk wrestling dual and look at UNI’s loss to Nebraska in the first episode of the season.

Wartburg honored former wrestler Kenny Anderson, who tragically passed away in October, and the show recalls memories of him winning national championships in Cedar Rapids.

