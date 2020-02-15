Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. Minnesota

Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. Minnesota

The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the 13th-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

/ 6

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Democrats elect interim chairman

Retired police, criminalists describe handling of evidence in Michelle Martinko murder case

He shoots, he scores: UNI student will get $10,000 from basketball contest after all

No students injured after parked school bus hit by oncoming car near West Branch

Photos: Jerry Burns Murder Trial on Friday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Amana wells are at high risk for contamination, Iowa DNR says

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, Feb. 15th Weekend Edition

Win Tickets to a March College Basketball Tournament Viewing Party at Riverside Casino

Iowa Democrats hire lawyers for caucus probe

University of Iowa fees leave employees in a tough spot

Trending