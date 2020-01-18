Photos: Iowa wrestling defeats Nebraska

Photos: Iowa wrestling defeats Nebraska

The #1 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes defeated #7 Nebraska, 26-6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

/ 49

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

UI alum Garth Greenwell explores the mysteries of love and pleasure in new novel 'Cleanness'

Meet the UI Writers' Workshop grad whose novel is about to take over the world

Jill Biden tries to close the deal for her husband, one tiny Iowa town at a time

Will Marion's Uptown Plaza get an ice rink? $155,000 state grant will go toward Uptown, City Square Park

Iowa Democrats unsettled as Feb. 3 caucuses near

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hoofing it with llamas? You can do that in Eastern Iowa

A malpractice cap can help maternity care access

Here are some common winter 'don'ts' that could result in fire, injury or death

New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory

Cedar Rapids man faces at least 25 years for drugs and firearms

Trending