Penn State transfer Gavin Teasdale feels right at home with Iowa wrestling

He could make Hawkeye debut in Nov. 17 home opener

Iowa wrestler Gavin Teasdale, a redshirt freshman wrestling at 133, jokes around while wearing a halloween mask with teammates Kaleb Young and Alex Marinelli during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
MOUNT VERNON — Gavin Teasdale has had a long road to reach the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Teasdale was a prep at Jefferson-Morgan High School when he originally committed to Iowa.

The four-time Pennsylvania state champion changed his mind and elected to attend Penn State. He didn’t make it through the first season, taking a break to attend rehab and then leaving the program after a failed return attempt.

Teasdale has things in order and transferred to Iowa in the summer. The former Dave Schultz Award winner is listed at 133.

“It’s great,” Teasdale said about being welcomed by the Hawkeyes. “The coaches out here, you couldn’t get any better than them. They are passionate about the sport. They help you any way they can. They are with you constantly. Any time you need something you call Coach Tom (Brands), Coach Terry (Brands), and they are there for you just like that. They help you with the sport and they help you with a lot of other things, too.”

Teasdale could wrestle 133 or 141, but joins a loaded lower-weight group that includes two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, All-American Austin DeSanto and 141-pound national qualifiers Max Murin and Vince Turk. Teasdale has trained with Hawkeye Wrestling Club members Thomas Gilman and Cory Clark, and even Terry Brands as well.

“We all just get each other better,” Teasdale said. “We all go in there with the same exact attitude. When you have two bulls going at it in the wrestling room and no one is going to give, then that’s how you get each other better.”

Tom Brands said Teasdale is taking care of business on and off the mat. Fans could see him on the mat as early as the home opener against Chattanooga on Nov. 17.

“Since he’s transferred, he’s done a great job,” Tom Brands said. “He’s a professional in his academics on the mat, in his life. His demons are public. He’s spoken publicly about them, and you know, he’s a young kid that is handling a tough situation very well,”

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

