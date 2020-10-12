Parents, athletes rip Hawkeye Athletics for promotion featuring cut program

IOWA CITY — Parents, supporters, and University of Iowa athletes who just learned their sports will be eliminated are outraged and appalled by a “HERkys” female athletics campaign that UI promoted over the weekend incorporating women’s swimming and diving — among the four cut programs.

“I’m stunned by the lack of compassion the U of Iowa continues to show its female student athletes,” Michelle Puccini, mother of UI freshman swimmer Alexa Puccini, wrote at 12:02 a.m. Monday to Barbara Burke, deputy director of UI Athletics, senior women’s administrator, and HERkys founder.

“Super disappointing that you, a female, would be ok with both a video and an ad campaign showing female athletes just recently cut,” Puccini wrote in her email.

A new website introducing HERkys, which it calls a “community committed to celebrating the tradition of women’s athletics, providing opportunities for female student-athletes & empowering the next generation of leaders,” issues a call for donations prominently at the top of the page.

A promotional picture for the site — which UI Athletics circulated via social media Sunday — includes a female swimmer. A promotional video also widely shared online includes a female diver.

“But I imagine you knew this before you put it out for everyone to see as you pretend to promote a university that’s ‘committed to providing opportunities for female student athletes,’” Puccini wrote to Burke.

UI Athletics Director Gary Barta stunned hundreds of student athletes and their families in August by announcing plans to cut after this academic year men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis due to massive COVID-19-compelled losses.

Although Barta tied the need to eliminate sports to the loss of fall football revenue, he and UI President Bruce Harreld rejected calls to reverse the decision after the Big Ten recently changed course to allow a shortened schedule this semester — saying the deficit remains too large.

Supporters of the cut programs have raised about $3 million in short order to persuade the university to reconsider, and they’ve developed a plan to make UI Olympic sports self-sustaining. But they’ve struggled to get a meeting with UI executives to present it.

How can you include a sport that’s been cut permanently by the University in your endorsement video, and say you promote “women’s rights” ??? Ridiculous and disappointing to say the least.... unbelievable. #savehawkeyesports — Alexa Puccini (@AApooch2) October 12, 2020

“How about the fact that the university; AD Barta, President Harreld, or the Board of Regents can’t spare one minute to listen to the students, or the alum on their ideas for a new funding model?” Puccini wrote. “Yet, you’re going to use their images to promote something the university clearly doesn’t stand for as you ask for donations, in the middle of a Title IX lawsuit. It’s simply disgusting.”

Alexa Puccini — who has entered the transfer pool after learning her program will be cut — is among four members of the women’s swimming and diving team who in September filed a Title IX complaint in U.S. District Court accusing UI of violating the federal sex-discrimination law and demanding immediate and permanent reinstatement of their sport.

On Sunday, Puccini asked via Twitter of the new HERkys promotion, “How can you include a sport that’s been cut permanently by the university in your endorsement video, and say you promote ‘women’s rights’ ??? Ridiculous and disappointing to say the least ... unbelievable.”

UI officials did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s questions about how much the Athletics Department spent creating the website and developing the podcast; how long it’s been working on HERkys; and how much money the promotion has raised.

Officials also did not immediately respond to criticism of the inclusion of female swimmers and divers.

In an email distributed to some in the Hawkeyes community Friday, Burke touted the two “exciting projects our HERkys Committee has been working on for the past several months.”

She highlighted the new website “for everything HERkys” and the new podcast featuring “conversations between special Hawkeye guests and our host, head women’s tennis coach Sasha Schmid, focusing on the stories and people behind Hawkeye Athletics.”

“HERkys was brought to life to celebrate the rich history and tradition of women’s athletics at the University of Iowa,” according to Burke’s email. “Iowa Athletics is proud of the foundation that has been built by generations of Hawkeye women, and we want to continue their legacy by supporting, engaging, and empowering our current student-athletes.”

Matt Purdy, whose son is on the cut Hawkeye swimming team, said he appreciates the push for support of female athletics but thinks the promotion was tone deaf and its timing was “incredibly poor judgment.”

“It’s just poor timing and bad taste,” he said. “The cause is just amazing. It certainly should be done. But why now?”

