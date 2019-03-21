NCAA wrestling 2019: Thursday's live updates, schedule, TV, Iowa results

Day 1 of the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships has arrived at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. This post will be updated with the latest coverage, team scores and Iowa, Iowa State and UNI results.

NCAA wrestling Brackets

» NCAA.com printable brackets

» TrackWrestling updating brackets

Thursday's NCAA wrestling schedule

11 a.m. CT — Session I

• Pigitals

• Championship first round

6 p.m. CT — Session II

• Wrestleback prelims

• Wrestleback first round

• Championship second round

• Consolation round

How to watch NCAA wrestling

Session I TV: ESPNU

Session II TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Iowa, Iowa State, UNI results

125

No. 3 Spencer Lee, Iowa (18-3) vs. No. 30 Bryce West, Northern Illinois (15-14)

No. 19 Alex Mackall, Iowa State (25-10) vs. No. 14 Sean Fausz, North Carolina State (11-2)

No. 21 Jacob Schwarm, Northern Iowa (14-10) vs. No. 12 Michael McGee, Old Dominion (28-24)

133

No. 7 Austin DeSanto, Iowa (18-4) vs. No. 26 Codi Russell, Appalachian State (20-10)

No. 13 Austin Gomez, Iowa State (21-5) vs. No. 20 Brandon Paetzell, Lehigh (15-11)

141

No. 4 Josh Alber, Northern Iowa (31-5) vs. No. 29 Corey Shie, Army (27-14)

No. 17 Ian Parker, Iowa State (23-7) vs. No. 16 Chad Red, Nebraska (18-11)

No. 22 Max Murin, Iowa (15-8) vs. No. 11 Tristan Moran, Wisconsin (23-9)

149

No. 8 Jarrett Degen, Iowa State (25-6) vs. No. 25 Russell Rohlfing, Cal State-Bakersfield (16-11)

No. 10 Pat Lugo, Iowa (20-7) vs. No. 23 Joshua Maruca, Arizona State (16-12)

No. 15 Max Thomsen, Northern Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 18 Jared Prince, Navy (19-9)

157

No. 6 Kaleb Young, Iowa (20-5) vs. No. 27 Dan Reed, Columbia (27-8)

No. 23 Chase Straw, Iowa State (21-10) vs. No. 10 Steve Bleise, Minnesota (21-10)

165

No. 1 Alex Marinelli, Iowa (23-0) vs. TBD

No. 11 Bryce Steiert, Northern Iowa (23-7) vs. No. 22 Bryce Martin, Indiana (21-9)

174

No. 8 Taylor Lujan, Northern Iowa (24-5) vs. No. 25 Hayden Hastings, Wyoming (25-13)

No. 21 Marcus Coleman, Iowa State (27-12) vs. No. 12 Matt Finesilver, Duke (24-7)

184

No. 6 Drew Foster, Northern Iowa (23-5) vs. No. 27 Christian LaFragola, Brown (24-9)

No. 10 Sam Colbray, Iowa State (26-6) vs. No. 23 Jackson Hemauer, Fresno State (23-11)

No. 12 Cash Wilcke, Iowa (21-6) vs. No. 21 Nick Gravina, Rutgers (6-3)

197

No. 5 Jacob Warner, Iowa (17-4) vs. No. 28 Drew Phipps, Bucknell (24-10)

No. 6 Willie Miklus, Iowa State (22-3) vs. No. 27 Josh Roetman, Navy (25-10)

285

No. 25 Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State (25-13) vs. No. 8 Demetrius Thomas, Pittsburgh (26-4)

No. 28 Sam Stoll, Iowa (9-5) vs. No. 5 Mason Parris, Michigan (29-7)

Live updates