NCAA wrestling 2019: Thursday's live updates, schedule, TV, Iowa results

Day 1 of the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships has arrived at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. This post will be updated with the latest coverage, team scores and Iowa, Iowa State and UNI results.
NCAA wrestling Brackets
» TrackWrestling updating brackets
Thursday's NCAA wrestling schedule
11 a.m. CT — Session I
• Pigitals
• Championship first round
6 p.m. CT — Session II
• Wrestleback prelims
• Wrestleback first round
• Championship second round
• Consolation round
How to watch NCAA wrestling
Session I TV: ESPNU
Session II TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Iowa, Iowa State, UNI results
125
No. 3 Spencer Lee, Iowa (18-3) vs. No. 30 Bryce West, Northern Illinois (15-14)
No. 19 Alex Mackall, Iowa State (25-10) vs. No. 14 Sean Fausz, North Carolina State (11-2)
No. 21 Jacob Schwarm, Northern Iowa (14-10) vs. No. 12 Michael McGee, Old Dominion (28-24)
133
No. 7 Austin DeSanto, Iowa (18-4) vs. No. 26 Codi Russell, Appalachian State (20-10)
No. 13 Austin Gomez, Iowa State (21-5) vs. No. 20 Brandon Paetzell, Lehigh (15-11)
141
No. 4 Josh Alber, Northern Iowa (31-5) vs. No. 29 Corey Shie, Army (27-14)
No. 17 Ian Parker, Iowa State (23-7) vs. No. 16 Chad Red, Nebraska (18-11)
No. 22 Max Murin, Iowa (15-8) vs. No. 11 Tristan Moran, Wisconsin (23-9)
149
No. 8 Jarrett Degen, Iowa State (25-6) vs. No. 25 Russell Rohlfing, Cal State-Bakersfield (16-11)
No. 10 Pat Lugo, Iowa (20-7) vs. No. 23 Joshua Maruca, Arizona State (16-12)
No. 15 Max Thomsen, Northern Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 18 Jared Prince, Navy (19-9)
157
No. 6 Kaleb Young, Iowa (20-5) vs. No. 27 Dan Reed, Columbia (27-8)
No. 23 Chase Straw, Iowa State (21-10) vs. No. 10 Steve Bleise, Minnesota (21-10)
165
No. 1 Alex Marinelli, Iowa (23-0) vs. TBD
No. 11 Bryce Steiert, Northern Iowa (23-7) vs. No. 22 Bryce Martin, Indiana (21-9)
174
No. 8 Taylor Lujan, Northern Iowa (24-5) vs. No. 25 Hayden Hastings, Wyoming (25-13)
No. 21 Marcus Coleman, Iowa State (27-12) vs. No. 12 Matt Finesilver, Duke (24-7)
184
No. 6 Drew Foster, Northern Iowa (23-5) vs. No. 27 Christian LaFragola, Brown (24-9)
No. 10 Sam Colbray, Iowa State (26-6) vs. No. 23 Jackson Hemauer, Fresno State (23-11)
No. 12 Cash Wilcke, Iowa (21-6) vs. No. 21 Nick Gravina, Rutgers (6-3)
197
No. 5 Jacob Warner, Iowa (17-4) vs. No. 28 Drew Phipps, Bucknell (24-10)
No. 6 Willie Miklus, Iowa State (22-3) vs. No. 27 Josh Roetman, Navy (25-10)
285
No. 25 Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State (25-13) vs. No. 8 Demetrius Thomas, Pittsburgh (26-4)
No. 28 Sam Stoll, Iowa (9-5) vs. No. 5 Mason Parris, Michigan (29-7)