NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: TV, live stream, brackets, Friday's schedule

The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships continue Friday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will look to continue their dominance after an 18-2 showing Thursday.

Find Friday’s schedule, viewing guide, brackets, first-round pairings, live updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

NCAA wrestling coverage

Day 1 recap: Iowa takes care of business, sends 8 to the quarterfinals

NCAA wrestling notes: Triston Lara pulls off upset, 'but nobody' at UNI was surprised

2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships: 7 things to watch, predictions

Out most of the year, UNI’s Austin Yant recovers in time to qualify for NCAA wrestling

Friday’s NCAA wrestling schedule

10 a.m. (CT) — Quarterfinals, Consolation second and third rounds

2 p.m. (CT) — Quarterfinals, Consolation second and third rounds

7 p.m. (CT) — Semifinals, Consolation fourth round, Consolation fifth round

How to watch NCAA wrestling

TV

10 a.m. (CT) — Quarterfinals, ESPNU

2 p.m. (CT) — Quarterfinals, ESPNU

7 p.m. (CT) — Semifinals, ESPN

Live stream (Broadcast coverage)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

WatchESPN or the ESPN app

10 a.m. (CT) — Quarterfinals

2 p.m. (CT) — Quarterfinals

7 p.m. (CT) — Semifinals

Live stream (All mats)

ESPN3 or the ESPN app

NCAA wrestling brackets and pairings

Printable brackets

Live updated brackets

125 quarterfinals

No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) (9-0) vs. No. 9 Devin Schroder (Purdue) (11-4)

No. 5 Brody Teske (Northern Iowa) (14-1) vs. No. 4 Drew Hildebrandt (Central Michigan) (12-0)

No. 3 Brandon Courtney (Arizona State) (13-0) vs. No. 6 Jakob Camacho (North Carolina State) (10-2)

No. 7 Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley) (11-1) vs. No. 2 Sam Latona (Virginia Tech) (12-0)

133 quarterfinals

No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) (11-0) vs. No. 8 Chris Cannon (Northwestern) (10-2)

No. 5 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh) (10-1) vs. No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) (9-1)

No. 3 Korbin Myers (Virginia Tech) (10-0) vs. No. 6 Matt Schmitt (Missouri) (12-1)

No. 10 Louie Hayes (Virginia) (12-4) vs. No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) (11-0)

141 quarterfinals

No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) (10-0) vs. No. 9 Dresden Simon (Central Michigan) (11-1)

No. 21 Real Woods (Stanford) (6-1) vs. No. 4 Tariq Wilson (North Carolina State) (11-0)

No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers) (10-1) vs. No. 6 Allan Hart (Missouri) (15-1)

No. 10 Zachary Sherman (North Carolina) (10-2) vs. No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) (10-1)

149 quarterfinals

No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) (14-0) vs. No. 25 Yahya Thomas (Northwestern) (10-5)

No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) (6-3) vs. No. 4 Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State) (18-1)

No. 3 Brock Mauller (Missouri) (19-0) vs. No. 6 Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech) (10-2)

No. 7 Jonathan Millner (Appalachian State) (15-1) vs. No. 2 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) (10-0)

157 quarterfinals

No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) (8-0) vs. No. 8 Jared Franek (North Dakota State) (13-3)

No. 12 Brady Berge (Penn State) (10-2) vs. No. 4 Jesse Dellavechhia (Rider) (9-0)

No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State) (17-0) vs. No. 6 Brayton Lee (Minnesota) (12-3)

No. 23 Jacob Wright (Wyoming) (18-4) vs. No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (North Carolina State) (11-0)

165 quarterfinals

No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) (7-0) vs. No. 8 Shane Griffith (Stanford) (8-1)

No. 5 Zach Hartman (Bucknell) (12-0) vs. No. 4 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) (10-2)

No. 3 Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) (11-1) vs. No. 6 Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) (15-0)

No. 7 Ethan Smith (Ohio State) (13-2) vs. No. 2 Anthony Valencia (Arizona State) (12-0)

174 quarterfinals

No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) (9-0) vs. No. 8 Daniel Bullard (North Carolina State) (10-1)

No. 12 Bernie Turax (Cal Poly) (11-1) vs. No. 4 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) (13-1)

No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) (10-2) vs. No. 6 Andrew McNally (Kent State) (12-1)

No. 7 Kaleb Romero (Ohio State) (11-4) vs. No. 2 Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley) (18-0)

184 quarterfinals

No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) (11-0) vs. No. 8 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) (9-3)

No. 5 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) (11-1) vs. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) (17-0)

No. 3 Lou Deprez (Binghamton) (9-0) vs. No. 6 John Poznanski (Rutgers) (9-2)

No. 7 Brit Wilson (Northern Illinois) (15-1) vs. No. 2 Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State) (8-1)

197 quarterfinals

No. 1 Myles Amine (Michigan) (8-0) vs. No. 8 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming) (13-3)

No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) (10-2) vs. No. 4 AJ Ferrari (Oklahoma State) (17-1)

No. 3 Kordell Norfleet (Arizona State) (11-0) vs. No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) (11-1)

No. 26 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) (11-7) vs. No. 15 Michael Beard (Penn State) (8-4)

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) (14-0) vs. No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) (8-2)

No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) (10-2) vs. No. 4 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) (14-0)

No. 14 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) (8-4) vs. No. 6 Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State) (17-1)

No. 7 Ethan Laird (Rider) (10-1) vs. No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) (10-1)

Iowa in consolations

157: No. 22 Benjamin Barton (Campbell) (11-3) vs. No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) (6-2)

184: No. 12 Nelson Brands (Iowa) (8-5) vs. No. 22 Devin Kane (North Carolina) (9-4)

Iowa State in consolations

141: No. 7 Ian Parker (Iowa State) (14-3) vs. No. 8 Chad Red (Nebraska) (12-4)

184: No. 14 Caleb Hopkins (Campbell) (12-2) vs. No. 29 Samuel Colbray (Iowa State) (7-4)

197: No. 11 Jay Aiello (Virginia) (10-3) vs. No. 21 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) (8-5)

Northern Iowa in consolations

149: No. 23 Triston Lara (Northern Iowa) (7-7) vs. No. 8 Jaden Abas (Stanford) (9-3)

165: No. 18 Izzak Olejnik (Northern Illinois) (15-3) vs. No. 33 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) (6-3)

Hwt.: No. 15 Carter Isley (Northern Iowa) (10-6) vs. No. 16 Luke Luffman (Illinois) (9-6)

Live updates