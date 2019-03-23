NCAA wrestling 2019: Saturday's live updates, schedule, TV, championship matches

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships come to a close Saturday with placing and championship matches at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Find updated team scores, Iowa results and championship matches below throughout the day.
NCAA wrestling brackets
» TrackWrestling updating brackets
Friday’s NCAA wrestling schedule
10 a.m. CT — Session 5
• Wrestleback semifinals
• 3rd, 5th and 7th place matches
7 p.m. CT — Session 6
• Championship matches
How to watch NCAA wrestling
Session 5 TV: ESPNU
Session 6 TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Championship matches
125: No. 5 Jack Mueller (Virginia) (25-0) vs. No. 3 Spencer Lee (Iowa) (26-3)
133: No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) (38-1) vs. No. 3 Nick Suriano (Rutgers) (32-3)
141: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (32-0) vs. No. 2 Joey McKenna (Ohio State) (28-2)
149: No. 1 Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) (35-0) vs. No. 2 Micah Jordan (Ohio State) (33-2)
157: No. 1 Jason Nolf (Penn State) (34-0) vs. No. 2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) (32-3)
165: No. 8 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) (31-2) vs. No. 2 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State) (31-1)
174: No. 1 Mark Hall (Penn State) (34-0) vs. No. 3 Zahid Valencia (Arizona State) (34-2)
184: No. 5 Max Dean (Cornell) (29-5) vs. No. 6 Drew Foster (Northern Iowa) (31-5)
197: No. 1 Bo Nickal (Penn State) (33-0) vs. No. 2 Kollin Moore (Ohio State) (27-2)
285: No. 1 Derek White (Oklahoma State) (36-1) No. 2 Anthony Cassar (Penn State) (33-1)
Team scores
After Session 4
1. Penn State 120.5
2. Ohio State 88.5
3. Oklahoma State 73.5
4. Iowa 68
5. Missouri 54
6. Cornell 52
7. Nebraska 51
T-8. Michigan 48
T-8. Minnesota 48
10. Virginia Tech 45