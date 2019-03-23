Iowa Hawkeyes

NCAA wrestling 2019: Saturday's live updates, schedule, TV, championship matches

Purdue wrestler Devin Schroder (gold) wrestles North Dakota State wrestler Brent Fleetwood (green) in the 125 pound weight class during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena. in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports)
The Gazette

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships come to a close Saturday with placing and championship matches at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Find updated team scores, Iowa results and championship matches below throughout the day.

NCAA wrestling brackets

» NCAA.com printable brackets

» TrackWrestling updating brackets

Friday’s NCAA wrestling schedule

10 a.m. CT — Session 5

• Wrestleback semifinals

• 3rd, 5th and 7th place matches

7 p.m. CT — Session 6

• Championship matches

How to watch NCAA wrestling

Session 5 TV: ESPNU

Session 6 TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Championship matches

125: No. 5 Jack Mueller (Virginia) (25-0) vs. No. 3 Spencer Lee (Iowa) (26-3)

133: No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) (38-1) vs. No. 3 Nick Suriano (Rutgers) (32-3)

141: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (32-0) vs. No. 2 Joey McKenna (Ohio State) (28-2)

149: No. 1 Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) (35-0) vs. No. 2 Micah Jordan (Ohio State) (33-2)

157: No. 1 Jason Nolf (Penn State) (34-0) vs. No. 2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) (32-3)

165: No. 8 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) (31-2) vs. No. 2 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State) (31-1)

174: No. 1 Mark Hall (Penn State) (34-0) vs. No. 3 Zahid Valencia (Arizona State) (34-2)

184: No. 5 Max Dean (Cornell) (29-5) vs. No. 6 Drew Foster (Northern Iowa) (31-5)

197: No. 1 Bo Nickal (Penn State) (33-0) vs. No. 2 Kollin Moore (Ohio State) (27-2)

285: No. 1 Derek White (Oklahoma State) (36-1) No. 2 Anthony Cassar (Penn State) (33-1)

Team scores

After Session 4

1. Penn State 120.5

2. Ohio State 88.5

3. Oklahoma State 73.5

4. Iowa 68

5. Missouri 54

6. Cornell 52

7. Nebraska 51

T-8. Michigan 48

T-8. Minnesota 48

10. Virginia Tech 45

Live updates

The Gazette

