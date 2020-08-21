More foreigners than Iowans on the 4 discontinued U. of Iowa sports teams

Student-athletes from foreign countries outnumber those from Iowa on athletic teams that will be discontinued at the University of Iowa after the 2020-21 school year.

According to the rosters of the Hawkeyes’ men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis squads at the university’s athletics website, 18 of the athletes currently on those squads are from other nations.

Six are from England, two are from Australia and Poland, and one from Canada, Egypt, Finland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Thirteen Iowans are on sports that were cut. Eight are on the women’s swimming and diving team, three on the men’s swimming and diving unit, and two on the men’s gymnastics squad.

Other states and the number of athletes from them on teams that were cut:

California 8, Illinois 6, Minnesota 6, Colorado 4, Texas 4, Indiana 2, Massachusetts 2, Michigan 2, Missouri 2, North Carolina 2, Kansas 1, Louisiana 1, Maryland 1, Nebraska 1, New Hampshire 1, Oregon 1, Wisconsin 1.

All existing scholarships will be honored through graduation for those student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa.