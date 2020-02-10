Megan Gustafson signs multiyear deal with Dallas Wings

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings announced Monday they have re-signed former Iowa standout Megan Gustafson to a multiyear deal.

Gustafson, the No. 17 overall pick in 2019, averaged 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds with the Wings last year. She averaged 9.5 minutes per game.

“Megan is a tireless worker who is constantly putting in the time to improve her game,” Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said in a release. “I look forward to her return from a very strong overseas season and to see how she has enhanced her game ahead of the upcoming summer.”

Gustafson is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for NKE-Csata in Hungary.

“I am very excited to come back to Dallas,” Gustafson said in the release. “I developed and learned so much last season. Currently I am working hard to implement everything, and I have gained confidence during my time overseas.

“I am comfortable with the team and coaches, and I feel an extra motivation this upcoming year to prove myself. I believe that I’m meant to be with this program and I’m looking forward to this summer.”

Dallas Coach Brian Agler said he is excited to have Gustafson back.

“I know she will give a great effort to earn a spot,” he said. “She’s turning into a true professional as we are monitoring her play in Hungry.”

Gustafson returned to Iowa for a weekend in January for a jersey retirement ceremony after the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State.