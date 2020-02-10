Iowa Women's Basketball

Megan Gustafson signs multiyear deal with Dallas Wings

Former Hawkeye will return to WNBA this summer

Dallas Wings Coach Brian Agler and Megan Gustafson watch warmups before a game last season. Gustafson signed a multiyear
Dallas Wings Coach Brian Agler and Megan Gustafson watch warmups before a game last season. Gustafson signed a multiyear deal with the Wings on Monday. (Jim Cowsert/NBAE via Getty Images)
The Gazette

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings announced Monday they have re-signed former Iowa standout Megan Gustafson to a multiyear deal.

Gustafson, the No. 17 overall pick in 2019, averaged 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds with the Wings last year. She averaged 9.5 minutes per game.

“Megan is a tireless worker who is constantly putting in the time to improve her game,” Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said in a release. “I look forward to her return from a very strong overseas season and to see how she has enhanced her game ahead of the upcoming summer.”

Gustafson is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for NKE-Csata in Hungary.

“I am very excited to come back to Dallas,” Gustafson said in the release. “I developed and learned so much last season. Currently I am working hard to implement everything, and I have gained confidence during my time overseas.

“I am comfortable with the team and coaches, and I feel an extra motivation this upcoming year to prove myself. I believe that I’m meant to be with this program and I’m looking forward to this summer.”

Dallas Coach Brian Agler said he is excited to have Gustafson back.

“I know she will give a great effort to earn a spot,” he said. “She’s turning into a true professional as we are monitoring her play in Hungry.”

Gustafson returned to Iowa for a weekend in January for a jersey retirement ceremony after the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Amanda Ollinger has capitalized on an expanded role with Iowa women's basketball

Kathleen Doyle sets Iowa's single-game assist record in win over Nebraska

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Nebraska

Iowa women's basketball could use a fully healthy Monika Czinano against Nebraska

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Is downtown Cedar Rapids dirty? Two council members 'embarrassed' by it

Jury selection begins for Manchester man accused in 1979 Michelle Martinko killing

Iowa basketball's Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license

Tiffin woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's garage

'American Gothic' town wants HGTV 'Home Town Takeover'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.