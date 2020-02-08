Iowa Hawkeyes

Mason Parris pins Tony Cassioppi, but Iowa wrestling tops Michigan

Hawkeyes clinch share of Big Ten dual title with 27-9 win

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands yells from the bench during the Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands yells from the bench during the Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Top-ranked Iowa lost the biggest match of the night, but won just about everything else in a 27-9 victory over No. 22 Michigan Saturday night at Crisler Center.

With the win, the Hawkeyes have clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Iowa (11-0, 8-0) has now won or shared the dual title 12 times since the Big Ten started recognizing a dual meet champion in 1999, including 10 times under Coach Tom Brands.

In the spotlight match Saturday, Michigan heavyweight No. 2 Mason Parris pinned No. 3 Tony Cassioppi midway through the second period (4:31).

It was Cassioppi’s first loss of the season. Parris improved to 23-0.

Iowa won eight of the other nine matches against Michigan (6-4, 5-2), getting a technical fall from Michael Kemerer at 165 and a major decision from Alex Marinelli at 165.

No. 1 Kemerer had his way with unranked freshman Maximillion Maylor, beating him 21-6 in 5:20.

No. 2 Marinelli won 18-6 against unranked junior Reece Hughes.

For top-ranked Spencer Lee (125), who beat No. 19 Jack Medley, 8-1, it was just his second match this season to go the full seven minutes. It was his first win by decision. Lee (13-0) has eight wins by technical fall and three by pin.

Carter Happel (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Cash Wilcke (184) and Jacob Warner (197) also picked up decisions for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa closes its Big Ten dual slate by hosting No. 13 Minnesota (9-5, 4-2) on Saturday, with an 8:30 p.m. start.

The Gophers wrestle No. 2 Penn State at 1 p.m. Sunday (BTN).

Iowa 27, Michigan 9

125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) dec. Jack Medley, 8-1

133 — Joey Silva (M) dec. Paul Glynn, 7-5

141 — Carter Happel (Iowa) dec. Cole Mattin, 7-4

149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Kanen Storr, 2-0

157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Will Lewan, 7-3

165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) major dec. Reece Hughes, 18-6

174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall Max Maylor, 21-6

184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) dec. Jelani Embree, 3-2

197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Jackson Striggow, 4-1

285 — Mason Paris (M) pinned Tony Cassioppi, 4:31.

