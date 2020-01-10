Iowa wrestling burns Abe Assad's redshirt in win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Freshman Abe Assad won his first dual match for top-ranked Iowa, which blanked Indiana, 41-0, Friday night at Wilkinson Hall.

Getting the call at 184 pounds means Assad burned his redshirt. Assad, a runner-up at the Midlands Championships at the end of December, defeated Jakob Hinz, 5-2.

Cash Wilcke and Nelson Brands have previously wrestled for Iowa this season at 184.

“We need maybe something to shake, rattle and roll this thing a little bit,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “Where it’s not just, we’re gonna go with ordinary or what everybody’s predicting. We’re not saying that’s why we did it. I’m saying shake, rattle and roll.

“Assad, very fundamental, but very explosive, very aware at his positions. Very calm. He’s out there, just calm. We need that. We need that. Everything doesn’t have to be a struggle, and with him, he’s very smooth and efficient.”

Assad said he battled through nerves.

“I knew that if I just went out there and wrestled, was loose and tried to score points, good things would happen,” Assad said.

Alex Marinelli, Tony Cassioppi and Austin DeSanto recorded pins and Spencer Lee added a technical fall.

Iowa (5-0, 2-0) battles No. 18 Purdue (7-1, 0-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday in West Lafayette.

Iowa 41, Indiana 0

125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall Liam Cronin, 15-0

133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) pinned Jonathan Moran, 2:42

141 — Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Eddie Bolivar, 6-0

149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Graham Rooks, 10-6

157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Fernando Silva, 11-4

165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned David Tunon, 5:34

174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. Jacob Covaciu, 9-6; 15-0

184 — Abe Assad (Iowa) dec. Jake Hinz, 6-2

197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) Nick Willham, 8-3

285 — Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned Rudy Streck, 0:20.