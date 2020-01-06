PINNING COMBINATION

Iowa wrestling: Midlands takeaways, looking ahead to January

Pinning Combination podcast recaps Midlands, previews weekend wrestling in Iowa

Iowa wrestling: Midlands takeaways, looking ahead to January

Iowa head coach Tom Brands watches Austin DeSanto wrestle Illinois’ Travis Piotrowski in a 133-pound semifinal match during the Midlands tournament in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
The Pinning Combination Iowa wrestling podcast is back from the holiday break with Iowa and UNI takeaways from the annual Midlands Championships.

Plus we preview the top action this weekend for college and high school teams in the state.

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs each week to talk all things wrestling in Iowa.

