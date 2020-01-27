Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa wrestling podcast: Ohio State takeaways, Penn State preview

Pinning Combination: Updates on Iowa State, UNI, D-II and D-III, too

The Gazette
Iowa's Austin DeSanto wrestles Ohio State's Jordan Decatur in their 133-pound match at an Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling dual w
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto wrestles Ohio State’s Jordan Decatur in their 133-pound match at an Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling dual with the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. DeSanto won by tech fall, 27-12. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa dispatched Ohio State and now turns its attention the most-anticipated dual on the schedule.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, former high school coach Dick Briggs and The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz discuss the Hawkeyes’ 24-10 win over the Buckeyes and look ahead to Friday’s dual against Penn State on this week’s college edition of the Pinning Combination.

After that, a look at UNI’s win over Oklahoma State, Iowa State’s loss to those Cowboys and weekend competition for Iowa’s Division II and Division III teams.

The Gazette

