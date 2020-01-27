Iowa wrestling podcast: Ohio State takeaways, Penn State preview

Iowa dispatched Ohio State and now turns its attention the most-anticipated dual on the schedule.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, former high school coach Dick Briggs and The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz discuss the Hawkeyes’ 24-10 win over the Buckeyes and look ahead to Friday’s dual against Penn State on this week’s college edition of the Pinning Combination.

After that, a look at UNI’s win over Oklahoma State, Iowa State’s loss to those Cowboys and weekend competition for Iowa’s Division II and Division III teams.

