Reaction to Iowa vs. Penn State dual, UNI's hot streak: Pinning Combination ...

You may have heard there was a dual Friday in Iowa City that got some attention.

This week’s Pinning Combination with K.J. Pilcher, Dick Briggs and Wyatt Schultz has all the reaction to No. 1 Iowa’s win over No. 2 Penn State.

Plus, catching up on UNI, Iowa State and all things college wrestling in Iowa.

Subscribe on YouTube and Facebook, Soundcloud and Apple Podcasts