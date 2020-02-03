PINNING COMBINATION

Reaction to Iowa vs. Penn State dual, UNI's hot streak: Pinning Combination

Fans react to a call as Iowa's Alex Marinelli wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph in their 165-pound match at the Iowa
Fans react to a call as Iowa’s Alex Marinelli wrestles Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph in their 165-pound match at the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling dual with the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

You may have heard there was a dual Friday in Iowa City that got some attention.

This week’s Pinning Combination with K.J. Pilcher, Dick Briggs and Wyatt Schultz has all the reaction to No. 1 Iowa’s win over No. 2 Penn State.

Plus, catching up on UNI, Iowa State and all things college wrestling in Iowa.

