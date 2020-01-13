What pulling Abe Assad's redshirt means for Iowa wrestling moving forward

It was an eventful weekend for Iowa wrestling — two commanding wins and a decision to pull Abe Assad’s redshirt.
What does that mean for the Hawkeyes moving forward?
K.J. Pilcher and Dick Briggs discuss that, the NWCA National Duals and more Iowa wrestling storylines on the Pinning Combination.
