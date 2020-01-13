Iowa Hawkeyes

What pulling Abe Assad's redshirt means for Iowa wrestling moving forward

Pinning Combination: Hawkeyes turn to freshman at 184 pounds

The Gazette
University of Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan grapples with Iowa’s Abe Assad in the 184-lb championship-round match during the Midlands Wrestling Tournament in Hoffman Estates, IL on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Lujan won 4-0. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
It was an eventful weekend for Iowa wrestling — two commanding wins and a decision to pull Abe Assad’s redshirt.

What does that mean for the Hawkeyes moving forward?

K.J. Pilcher and Dick Briggs discuss that, the NWCA National Duals and more Iowa wrestling storylines on the Pinning Combination.

The Gazette

