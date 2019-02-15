Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa wrestler Mitch Bowman a true 'team player'

Senior will be honored tonight after dual with Indiana

Iowa senior Mitch Bowman (left) prepares to dump Maryland’s Josh Ugalde to the mat for a takedown during their 174-pound bout on Feb. 8. Bowman is one of three seniors who will be honored tonight after a dual against Indiana. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa senior Mitch Bowman (left) prepares to dump Maryland’s Josh Ugalde to the mat for a takedown during their 174-pound bout on Feb. 8. Bowman is one of three seniors who will be honored tonight after a dual against Indiana. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Mitch Bowman has been the ultimate team player in a sport known for its individuality.

One of three seniors who will be honored tonight when No. 3 Iowa hosts Indiana in a Big Ten wrestling dual (7 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena), Bowman has competed at three different weights this year alone.

Now the starter at 174 pounds, he has wrestled at 184, 197 and heavyweight during his “crazy” career.

“Whatever the call was for him, he did it,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said Tuesday during his weekly news conference.

“At the end of the day, you’re a team player,” Bowman said. “You have to do what’s best for the team ... it’s about guys you are in the trenches with.”

Bowman is just 5-4 going into tonight’s dual, but Brands said the Hawkeyes are “going to need him” heading into the stretch run with these final three duals and the Big Ten and NCAA championships just around the corner. Iowa wrestles at Wisconsin on Sunday, then heads to Oklahoma State on Feb. 24.

For his part, Bowman said he’s learned a lot during his career at Iowa. He was a walk-on who, according to Brands, had opportunities at some Ivy League schools.

“He chose to be a Hawkeye,” Brands said. “I’ve know Janet Bowman (Mitch’s grandmother) for a long time ... she’s an ornery good-hearted woman.

“We needed that in our program.”

To Bowman, there was never a doubt.

“I’ve always been a Hawkeye since the day I was born,” he said.

Bowman has been through a series of shoulder injuries in addition to his up-and-down movement in the lineup. A state champion as a senior at North Scott, he was an NCAA qualifier last year at 184 and went 2-2 in the national tournament. He owns a modest 33-25 career record that doesn’t include a 17-8 mark as a redshirt freshman.

He said he’s grown as a wrestler and a person these last five years.

“It’s been crazy, but it’s been great,” he said. “It’s what life’s about. It’s about facing adversity and coming out a stronger person.

“They are grooming us to become better men and that’s definitely what I think we’ve become.”

Heavyweight Sam Stoll and backup Perez Perez also will be honored tonight.

l Comments: (319) 368-8696; jr.ogden@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by J.R.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Focused Iowa women's basketball team buries Illinois

Nicholas may be a Baer necessity for Iowa basketball

Ferentz civil trial ends

Patrick McCaffery sets Iowa City West's career scoring record in win over Dubuque Wahlert

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Cedar Rapids schools will be magnets this fall

Legislators should move quickly to extend SAVE

Bent on victory, Trump nearly sinks deal on border wall

Work, child support required for SNAP benefits under Republican Iowa Senate bill

Bill from Iowa Senate Democrats would end privatized Medicaid for some Iowans

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.