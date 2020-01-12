Iowa wrestling dominates Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Domination. The Hawkeyes wear it so well.

No. 1 Iowa blanked No. 18 Purdue, 41-0, on Sunday at Holloway Gymnasium.

The win follows a 41-0 victory at Indiana on Friday. And still ...

“We can widen the gap, too,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said on the Iowa Radio Network. “Nebraska is coming up and bonus points will be huge. We’ve got to keep sending that message.”

Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) got two pins, two technical falls and one major decision against Purdue (8-2, 1-1).

“I like bonus points,” Brands told hawkeyesports.com. “It doesn’t have to be tight. Send messages to the rest of the country. I like pins. I like bonus points.”

Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285) recorded the falls. Top-ranked Spencer Lee earned a 17-0 technical fall over No. 5 Devin Schroder at 125 pounds. Austin DeSanto (133) had the other technical fall.

In other top-10 matchups, No. 6 Kaleb Young beat No. 8 Kendall Coleman, 4-3, at 157; No. 3 Michael Kemerer beat No. 4 Dylan Lydy, 8-4, at 174; and No. 5 Jacob Warner handled No. 2 Christian Brunner, 8-2, at 197.

“This is when it gets fun,” Kemerer told hawkeyesports.com. “Down the stretch we’re going to need to win highly-ranked matchups. They had a lot of guys and thought maybe they could beat us. We took 10 matches. We just have to stay in there and stay tough.”

Warner had a chance late to possibly get another takedown to turn his decision into a major decision.

“Good job,” Brands said. “But put the dagger in for the major.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa hosts No. 2 Nebraska (5-1, 0-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers lost to Wisconsin, 25-18, on Sunday.