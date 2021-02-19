Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa wrestling cleared, but Sunday dual vs. Wisconsin canceled

Head coach Tom Brands reacts as Iowa's Nelson Brands wrestles Nebraska's Taylor Venz at 184 pounds on Jan. 15 in Iowa Ci
Head coach Tom Brands reacts as Iowa’s Nelson Brands wrestles Nebraska’s Taylor Venz at 184 pounds on Jan. 15 in Iowa City. Iowa’s last three duals have been postponed. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team is cleared to compete again, but Sunday’s dual at Wisconsin is off.

The Badgers announced the decision was made “due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.” The dual will not be rescheduled.

“The University of Iowa medical staff, using Big Ten and institutional guidelines, has cleared the Iowa wrestling team to return to competition,” Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a news release. “Coach Brands and his team returned to full in-person activities Thursday.

“We are disappointed in the decision to cancel Sunday’s dual.”

The Big Ten Conference announced that Sunday’s dual at Wisconsin is off, per the Wisconsin medical staff.

“Our medical team did their job to the nth degree,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said in a news release. “We have been diligent. We have followed protocol. We have the green light to compete from our medical professionals and per Big Ten Conference protocol.”

Iowa had duals against Penn State last Friday and Northwestern this Friday postponed after the program was paused due to COVID-19.

The Big Ten Championships are March 6-7 at University Park, Penn.

The Gazette

